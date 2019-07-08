FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Eight men are facing charges after FBI investigators in southern Illinois said they tried to meet children to have sex.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney for the southern district of Illinois said the arrests were a part of a nationwide crackdown called "Operation Independence Day."

The release said the following men were all charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual acts:

Lawrence A. Bangs, 39, of Herrin, Illinois

Jesse A. Cantu, 43, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois

Jorge L. Leal, 34, of Marion, Illinois

Bret M. Feldscher, 27, of Herrin, Illinois

Neal J. Keane, 28, of Tucson, Arizona

James M. Davis, 63, of St. Louis, Missouri

Hank D. Yoast, 46, of Herrin, Illinois

Rick E. Garner, 43, of Sesser, Illinois

The release said the charges were issued from July 19 to 21. The investigation used undercover officers, and no children were harmed.

Everyone charged could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty of the charges. They are all being held without bond.

For more information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the resources tab.

