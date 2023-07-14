Man charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in following Metro East fatal shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after turning himself in for his role in a fatal shooting in the Metro East.
On July 12, St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric charged Cermen L. Toney, 42, of East St. Louis with first-degree murder.
Just before 2 a.m. on July 5, the East St. Louis Police Department and the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police.
When officers arrived, they found Lonnie D. Johnson struck by gunfire. Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. A release announcing Toney's charges did not give Johnson's age or further details on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.
On July 10, Toney turned himself in to PSEG agents.
Toney was being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
There is no further information available at this time.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.
Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.