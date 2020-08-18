Man accused of drunkenly hitting, killing wife with truck in Lebanon, Illinois

Police said his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit when he hit his wife and another woman with his F-150

LEBANON, Ill. — A man was charged Monday after police said he got drunk and hit his wife and another woman with his truck, which killed his wife.

Teddy Weil, of Lebanon, Illinois, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing the death of his wife Donna in connection with the Aug. 15 crash.

According to the St. Clair County State's Attorney, Teddy Weil's blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit when he got behind the wheel of his Ford F-150. Police said his wife Donna Weil and another woman were pedestrians in the area when he struck them.

Donna Weil was killed in the crash and the other woman suffered "great bodily harm", according to the state's attorney.