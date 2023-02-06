Illinois man accused of sexually assaulting family members younger than 13

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A South Roxana, Illinois, man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he sexually assaulted multiple family members under the age of 13.
According to a press release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, 33-year-old Brok A. Weingand was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four other crimes.
Investigators believe Weingand assaulted three different relatives between January 2014 and December 2022. The press release said all three of the victims were under the age of 13.
According to the press release, Weingand would face a mandatory life sentence because there are two different victims in the charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.
“My office will be working to ensure that the children in this case receive justice and have access to any services they may need,” Haine said in the press release.
In all, Weingand was charged with:
- two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
- one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child
- two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
- and one count of criminal sexual assault
Weigand was arrested Monday is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bail.
South Roxana Police, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center worked on the case.
Call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if you suspect that a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect. If you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, call 911 first.