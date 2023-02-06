Illinois man accused of sexually assaulting family members younger than 13

Investigators believe Weingand assaulted three different relatives between January 2014 and December 2022.

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A South Roxana, Illinois, man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he sexually assaulted multiple family members under the age of 13.

According to a press release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, 33-year-old Brok A. Weingand was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four other crimes.

Investigators believe Weingand assaulted three different relatives between January 2014 and December 2022. The press release said all three of the victims were under the age of 13.

According to the press release, Weingand would face a mandatory life sentence because there are two different victims in the charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.

“My office will be working to ensure that the children in this case receive justice and have access to any services they may need,” Haine said in the press release.

In all, Weingand was charged with:

two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

and one count of criminal sexual assault

Weigand was arrested Monday is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

South Roxana Police, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center worked on the case.