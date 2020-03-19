EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A man has been charged after police said he tried to break into his relative’s home while being dressed in body armor and armed with “multiple handguns” Thursday morning.

Arend Poe, 34, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.

At around 2:30 a.m., Effingham police officers were called to the 900 block of Oakcrest Drive for a report of a man attempting to enter a home.

When officers arrived, they found Poe, a relative of the homeowner, outside the home wearing body armor and armed with multiple guns.

Officers began deescalating the situation and took Poe into custody without incident. “Numerous” firearms, including an AR-15, as well as 1000 rounds of ammunition were seized in a search.

Poe will be held at the Effingham County Jail until his first court appearance, where a bond will be set, on March 20.

