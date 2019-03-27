BALDWIN, Ill. — An Illinois man is facing three charges after police said he had child pornography and attempted to send an obscene photo to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Brandon W. Junge — a 33-year-old Baldwin, Illinois, man — was indicted on one count of transportation of child pornography, possession of prepubescent child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

A release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft's office said the indictments stem from an April 17 incident.

He will appear before a judge next month.