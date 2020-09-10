Illinois man charged with price-gouging in mask sales

Krikor Topouzian of Winnetka was charged Thursday in a criminal information with violating anti-price gouging laws

CHICAGO — A northern Illinois businessman is facing federal charges of price gouging customers seeking to purchase of protective masks at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krikor Topouzian of Winnetka was charged Thursday in a criminal information with violating anti-price gouging laws.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of one year in prison. The 60-year-old owner of a Skokie-based medical supply company is accused of accumulating in March and April about 80,000 respirator masks for roughly just over $5 each.