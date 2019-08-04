EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Collinsville, Illinois, man will spend at least 65 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing and dismembering a woman in 2013.

Brandon L. Chittum was found guilty of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicide in connection with the death of Courtney Coats.

Coats' dismembered body was discovered along the shoreline of the Illinois River in East Hardin near the Joe Page Bridge in December of 2013.

Investigators said Coats had been strangled and her throat slashed.

Chittum was one of two people arrested and charged for Coats' murder. The other person, Patrick Chase, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. Chase was Coats' live-in boyfriend and Chittum was Chase's friend.

Investigators said there was a history of domestic violence between Chase and Coats.

Chittum was found guilty by a jury after a six-day trial. Sentencing will be scheduled in the next few weeks.