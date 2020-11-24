Central Illinois man gets probation for threatening US Rep. Rodney Davis

The man admitted to calling the Republican's office in Decatur and threatening to shoot Davis during a profanity-filled voice mail message

ROCHESTER, Ill — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to making a threat against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling.

The federal judge who sentenced 65-year-old Randall Tarr on Friday also ordered the Rochester man to pay a $2,000 fine and have no contact with Davis, his office or members of his family.

The State Journal-Register reports Tarr pleaded guilty in July to a charge of making a threat to a federal official. He admitted to calling the Taylorville Republican's office in Decatur and threatening to shoot Davis during a profanity-filled voice mail message.