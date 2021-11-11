Illinois mother found dead, 1-year-old daughter still missing

The person and vehicle of interest were found in Missouri but the child was not inside.

WHEELING, Ill. — Police in suburban Chicago say they've identified a person of interest in the killing of a 21-year-old woman and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter.

Family members became concerned earlier this week when Ja’nya Murphy hadn’t been to work and had not been in touch. Authorities found the Wheeling mother's body inside her apartment. Her daughter Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was missing, prompting Illinois State Police to issue an advisory.

Police have said that the girl may be in danger.

Police say they've identified a person of interest who had a relationship with Murphy and was traveling in a maroon Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plates.

The person and vehicle were found in Missouri but the child was not inside. Police have not said where in Missouri the van was found.

Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said that the person of interest is not the father of the girl and not someone who lived with the family.