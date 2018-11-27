ST. LOUIS — A police chase that started in east of the river ended in downtown St. Louis.

Officers from the Brooklyn Police Department in Illinois were chasing a suspect, but it ended near 14th and Washington without a suspect in custody, St. Louis police confirmed.

Sky5 showed crime scene tape roped off the entire middle area of the intersection. At one point, an officer adjusted three evidence markers in the middle of the road.

Police haven’t said why they were pursing the suspect.

No one was hurt.

St. Louis police said the investigation is still a fluid situation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

