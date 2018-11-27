ST. LOUIS — A police chase that started east of the river ended with the suspect shooting at officers in downtown St. Louis.

Officers from the Brooklyn Police Department in Illinois chased a suspect into St. Louis, but said they lost sight of the vehicle once they got downtown at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A short time later at 14th and Washington, the vehicle they were pursing pulled up behind them. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire on the officers, Brooklyn police said.

No one was injured.

The suspect was able to get away.

Sky5 showed crime scene tape roped off the entire middle area of the intersection. At one point, an officer adjusted three evidence markers in the middle of the road.

Police haven't said why they were chasing the suspect. The case is being investigated by the Brooklyn Police Department.

