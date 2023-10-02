Former Illinois police officer accused of assaulting handcuffed man

Justin Gaither was previously charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for a separate incident in March 2023 in Washington Park.

A former Metro East police officer was indicted late last month on a federal charge accusing him of assaulting a man in handcuffs.

Justin Gaither, 33, of Venice, was indicted on Sept. 27 on one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

The indictment said Gaither assaulted the victim identified as "D.S." in November 2022, while D.S. was handcuffed and not posing a threat to anyone.

Gaither was a police officer for Venice, a city of about 1,500 near the Illinois border with Missouri.

"Among other functions, the (Venice Police Department) was responsible for responding to and investigating crimes in the Southern District of Illinois, some of which resulted in traveling across the Mississippi River into the Eastern District of Missouri," the indictment said.

Gaither pleaded not guilty on Monday in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, a press release said.

No further information was released regarding the incident or victim.

Gaither was previously charged in St. Clair County, Illinois, in a separate incident in March 2023 in Washington Park. He was charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery after he was accused of assaulting and using a stun gun on a person with intellectual disabilities.

The Washington Park Police Department said in April 2023 that Gaither was put on administrative while the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a use-of-force investigation.

Gaither turned himself into authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He had posted bond and was released pending trial.