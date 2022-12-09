x
Police seek public's help finding vehicle in fatal East St. Louis hit-and-run

The fatal hit-and-run happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 27 in East St. Louis, police said.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Department and the East St. Louis Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run. 

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Illinois Route 157 at Church Lane in East St. Louis, according to police. 

A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri was killed. His identity has not been released at this time. 

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly between a 2011 and 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. Identifying features of the vehicle would include front-end and driver's-side damage, including damage to the driver's side mirror. 

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371- 8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

