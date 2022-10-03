Illinois State Police investigating 2 shots fired incidents on I-55 in Metro East

Police said both incidents are part of the same investigation because of how close the incidents were and how similar the descriptions of the suspect vehicles were.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said troopers are investigating two shots fired incidents just miles apart on Interstate 55 in the Metro East over the last few days.

According to a press release, the incidents happened about a week apart in the same area of I-55, the southbound lanes of I-55 between exits four and six. Police said both drivers described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck.

Police said the first incident happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 near milepost six. The victim told police his car was shot at by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck. The driver was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at an area hospital.

On Oct. 2, troopers were called to the area of milepost five for another report of gunfire on the highway. Victims told police they were driving south when someone shot at their vehicle from a dark gray or black pickup truck. No people were injured in the second shooting.

Illinois State Police is handling the ongoing investigation. The press release said both incidents are part of the same investigation because of how close the incidents were and how similar the descriptions of the suspect vehicles were.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Witnesses who provide tips can remain anonymous.