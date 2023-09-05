Suspect killed, Illinois state trooper injured in I-64 shootout

The man displayed a gun during an altercation with troopers near Mount Vernon, triggering the exchange of gunfire, Illinois State Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — A man was killed and an Illinois state trooper was injured after an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County.

According to Illinois State Police, Troop 10 units responded at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to a "motorists assist" call on eastbound I-64 at Milepost 72, near Mount Vernon. During an altercation between troopers and a suspect, the suspect displayed a firearm, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the man and responding troopers.

During the exchange, ISP said the suspect was killed and a trooper was injured. The trooper, described as a 16-year veteran of ISP, was taken to a regional hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the suspect nor the injured trooper were identified.

The ISP Division of Internal Investigation is leading the investigation, which remained ongoing Tuesday. All lanes of eastbound I-64 were closed following the incident but reopened at about 6:25 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.