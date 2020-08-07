Illinois State Police looking for more information related to investigation of former University of Illinois-Urbana police officer

Jerald, also known as Jerry, Sandage, was arrested in April

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help with a criminal investigation.

According to a press release from Illinois State Police, former University of Illinois-Urbana police officer Jerald, also known as Jerry, Sandage, of Leroy, was arrested in April for four separate warrants for five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation.

He’s being held at the Piatt County Jail on a $3 million bond.

Police during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Sandage frequently travel and stayed in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation at 815-844-1500, extension 2321 or the tip line at 217-278-5004 or email isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.