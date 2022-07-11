Illinois State Police release security footage of car connected to deadly June shooting

They said it was a newer, dark-colored sedan with dark window tint, chrome trim around the windows and damage to the driver's side door.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are looking for help tracking down a car they said was involved in the shooting death of a man in East St. Louis last month.

Police said Willie Clanton, a 64-year-old East St. Louis man, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue on June 24.

Police are now looking for the car involved. They said it was a newer, dark-colored sedan with dark window tint, chrome trim around the windows and damage to the driver's side door.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-301-0807, the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6600, or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.