Illinois State Police to open regional headquarters in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A patch of land in East St. Louis will soon shape up to become a new headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP).

On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the agency would move its operations from its existing facility in Collinsville to help with violent crime reduction, making the community safer, and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.

The new approximately 62,500 square foot facility with an additional single-story and 21,000 square foot warehouse will be home to ISP Patrol, investigations, communications, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) resources.

According to a press release, strategically relocating patrol and investigative personnel will increase preventive patrol presence, help solve violent crime, and improve regional safety.

The buildings will sit near Lynch Avenue and Caseyville Avenue right outside of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center.

"It reflects what this region and all of Illinois deserve," Pritzker said. "Communities where public safety works so all of our families can thrive."

Officials said the property was required to be no less than four acres, able to accommodate both buildings as well as parking, and be located in St. Clair County.

They said they preferred for it to be within two miles of the interstate system and within a reasonable walking distance to public transportation.

Brendan Kelly, ISP director, said this effort would expand space for investigative duties and storage.

"There will be an increased presence here," Kelly said. "That positive presence that prevents crime and deters crime that allows for a safe space for all of these other great things in the community to occur."

Landsdowne Up, a local non-profit already committed to cleaning up the area, sold the land to the state for just one dollar.



"For the community that still lives here, make it a safer community for them through getting rid of those derelict houses and cutting grass to where people are proud to say I live in this neighborhood," Mark Mestemacher, president of the Lansdowne Up Board, said.

This is something community members, activists, and stakeholders have embraced and are glad to see come to fruition.

"We all want the same thing...we all want to feel safe but more importantly, you know it's a community...it takes a village," Jackie Joyner-Kersee, an Olympic champion and East St. Louis native, said. "It’s going to take all of these different entities and being able to have access."

"Everybody is working hard trying to change the narrative and the way people view east St. Louis so I'm excited," Robert Eastern, who is the mayor of East St. Louis, said. "I'm beyond excited today."

The new headquarters stems from Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" bill that is providing $45 billion work of investments in local infrastructure and creating an estimated 540,000 jobs.

The bill also includes $120 million for ISP facilities and close to $55 million will go toward the Metro East project.

It is unclear when construction will begin yet, but the design process is underway with the help of the Capital Development Board. The community will have a chance to weigh in on that soon.