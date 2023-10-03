Woman charged after trying to shoot Florissant police officer

Florissant police attempted to get the woman to drop the gun when she pointed a gun at an officer and pulled the trigger, an investigation said.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 42-year-old Illinois woman is charged after she allegedly tried to shoot a Florissant police officer.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Ashley Hollenkamp, of Aviston, Illinois, was charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault on a special victim and armed criminal action.

A news release sent out about the charges outlined a Florissant Police Department investigation that took place on Sept. 30.

Hollenkamp allegedly became suicidal after an argument with her husband. She then grabbed his gun and went to a park in Florissant.

Florissant police went to the park and tried to convince Hollenkamp to drop the gun, but Hollenkamp allegedly pointed the gun at an officer and pulled the trigger, but there was no bullet in the gun chamber.

The investigation said Hollenkamp then tried to rack the gun, but it jammed.

“But for the grace of God this situation could have resulted in a horrible tragedy. This case is a reminder of how tough the job of a police officer is on a daily basis. Fortunately, no one was hurt. We will hold this defendant fully accountable for her actions,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the release.