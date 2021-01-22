Illinois woman who lied about having breast cancer sentenced to prison

In 2019, Sarah A. Delashmit appeared on Dr. Phil and said she had a lying addiction

HIGHLAND, Ill — An Illinois woman who lied about having cancer has been sentenced to federal prison.

Sarah A. Delashmit, 36, of Highland was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and 3 years of court supervision after her release.

In October 2020, she pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges after spending years nonprofit organizations by falsely posing as person with muscular dystrophy and a breast cancer survivor to receive money, donated items and other benefits.

According to court documents, the offenses happened between 2015 and 2019 and other evidence at the sentencing found that Delashmit had engaged in similar scams going back as far as 2006.

During the sentencing this week, U.S. District Court Judge Staci M. Yandle said the following:

“Miss Delashmit deceived and manipulated individuals and families facing terminal illness and debilitating disorders, and nonprofit organizations and volunteers who serve those individuals. She preyed on these communities by posing as someone with muscular dystrophy or a mother who was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal breast cancer. She exploited people’s trust, their kindness, their sympathy and their generosity for her own benefit. She accepted donations and allowed volunteers to care for her when she did not need or deserve that care. She took resources from those who did.”

Two victims spoke during the court hearing. One of the victims befriended Delashmit while she believed that she was dying of cancer and the other victim cared for Delashmit while she pretended to be wheelchair-bound at a camp for people with disabilities.

Delashmit was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine and make full restitution of $7,629 to the nonprofit organization and others she defrauded.

In 2019, Delashmit was on an episode of Dr. Phil and said she had a lying addiction.

“Growing up, you want to have that perfect life,” she said on the show. “All my friends were getting married, it made me feel left out.”