Imperial man stalked teen, posed as his dad to get his hockey schedule, charges say

Police said Chris Faulkenberry went to the teen's job on a day he wasn't working and posed as his father to get his hockey schedule from another employee.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Imperial man accused of stalking a teenager posed as the boy's dad to get a copy of his hockey schedule, according to court documents.

The Chesterfield Police Department announced Thursday that Chris Faulkenberry, 53, was charged with first-degree stalking. His cash bond was set at $75,000.

The department said it was contacted on Saturday by a concerned parent who said a man was stalking her son while he was playing hockey.

According to a probable cause statement, Faulkenberry regularly went to the teen's workplace and spoke with him, which made the teen uncomfortable. Police said he also repeatedly asked for his high school hockey schedule. The boy refused to give him the schedule.

Faulkenberry went to the teen's job on a day he wasn't working and posed as his father to get the schedule from another employee, the probable cause statement said. He then went to the teen's game to watch him.

Police said Faulkenberry's actions scared and distressed the teen.

In an interview with police, Faulkenberry admitted that he regularly spoke to the teen at his workplace. He also admitted to having fantasies about the teen and told police he was "glad he got caught before it escalated," the probable cause statement said.

"We are extremely grateful of the swift action taken by our detectives, who treated this investigation with the urgency which it deserved. We are also grateful that the victim was not harmed physically," the police department said.