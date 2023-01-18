5 inmates escape Tuesday night from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington

Members of the public should not approach these individuals. If you spot them, call 911 or your local police department.

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Five inmates escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, Lujuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins.

In a statement, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said it was believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase, a section of a building that houses pipes and vents.

The inmates were seen on surveillance video at about 7 p.m. stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park.

The stolen vehicle had a Missouri temp tag on its rear license plate and no front plate.

Armstrong said Tucker, McSean and Sebastian were being housed in St. Francois County Jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation & Treatment Services in Farmington.

According to sheriff’s department officials, McSean is classified as a sexual predator.

5 On Your Side spoke to a woman who lives nearby the jail who said she recalls inmates breaking out a few times before and normally sees a guard patrolling around the perimeter every five minutes.

"That's scary that they are out here on the streets again. Especially the sex offenders because they can hurt some little kid out there," Beasley said.

Armstrong said members of the public should not approach the escaped inmates. If spotted, call 911 or your local police department.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering rewards for information leading to the arrest of the escapees.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

