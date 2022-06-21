'She touched a lot of hearts': Innocent woman killed in gas station shooting

"She was just putting gas in the car. An innocent bystander," said the woman's mother.

ST. LOUIS — "It's just too much right now. I don't know what to do," said Marcene Hemphill.

Hemphill said for the past few days she's been overwhelmed with nonstop tears and pain.

She cannot believe she's suddenly mourning her 34-year-old daughter, Shree Hemphill.

"She was a loving person. She helped everybody that she could. She touched a lot of hearts," said the victim's mom.

Hemphill said around 9:30 Sunday night, Shree dropped her off at her north county home.

Her daughter then hopped in her mom's car and drove to a gas station near North Kingshighway and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

"She was just putting gas in the car. An innocent bystander," said the woman's mother.

Police said when they approached the gas station, they spotted someone they believe was firing gunshots.

According to a police report, the suspect hopped into a car and backed up in the direction of an officer.

The officer fired shots at the car before the suspect sped off.

As of Tuesday night, police were still looking for the gunman.

"I hope they catch him. A detective called me on Monday and told me that they do have a lead. That's all he said," said Hemphill's mom.

Police say an "innocent" Hemphill got caught in the crossfire.

She was shot in her left lung and left arm and died at a hospital.

"I don't know why this happened to my baby. I'm just trying to be there now for my daughter's four-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter. Next month we were all so excited and looking forward to taking my grandson to Minnesota Mall of America to celebrate his fifth birthday, but now I have to prepare my daughter's funeral. Also, today I had to break the news to my grandson. He keeps asking me why did they shoot my mommy?" said Marcene Hemphill.

Hemphill's mom has many questions.

"I want to know who shot her? Where did the bullet come from? Somebody needs to give me the answers," said the mom.

5 On Your Side reached out to St. Louis police for those answers.

We also wanted to know about crime in the area; however, we haven't heard back from police as of Tuesday night.

We have learned in the four neighborhoods that surround the north side gas station, more than 45 people have been shot this year alone.

"When is it going to stop. I am sick of the violence. My daughter was my baby, my best friend and my rock," added Marcene Hemphill.