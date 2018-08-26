ST. LOUIS — Less than a year since she was struck by a stray bullet and paralyzed, Tamara Collier, the single mother of two and a nursing student has passed away.

Last October, Tamara spoke with 5 On Your Side and shared her story of recovery and forgiveness. But ever since September 1, 2017, the 24-year-old had needed assistance herself.

"I never thought this would happen to me," Collier said.

The single mother of two was doing laundry when she heard gunfire. Quickly, she moved her one-year-old daughter out of harm's way.

"The next thing I know, I was shot," Collier said.

"When I put my bags down and saw my daughter laying in a pool of blood, it was surreal," Collier's mother, Mia Caddell, said.

In a SLU emergency room, Collier learned she was paralyzed from the neck down.

"I cry because, my kids," she said. "I've got to watch my kids walk out that door and I can't go with them."

Collier became a patient at Kindred Hospital, a specialty hospital, and she was not about to give up.

"Every day, I just look out the window and think about me walking again," she said. "I'm gonna walk again."

It's what her family admires about her.

"Her spirit is phenomenal," Caddell said.

That, and her message to the person responsible for changing her life.

"I forgive," Collier said.

Two police officers were also injured in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Morgan has since been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

