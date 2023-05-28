Man shot after crash on I-70 Saturday

The victim told police the suspect hit his vehicle while driving on the interstate. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the victim after the incident.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Saturday morning after a man crashed into his vehicle on Interstate 70 at Saint Louis Avenue.

The 53-year-old man told St. Louis police that he was driving east on I-70 when his vehicle was hit by a white Nissan Pathfinder.

The victim motioned to the driver of the Pathfinder to pull off to the shoulder of the interstate, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fire several shots at the victim's vehicle. The victim was struck in the neck by gunfire that also shattered the passenger-side window.

Police said the suspect continued driving east across the Stan Musial Bridge.

The victim drove south on Tucker in search of help.

EMS then located the victim and took him to a local hospital where he was listed with stable vitals on Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis police are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.