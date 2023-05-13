Man, woman shot while driving on I-70 overnight in St. Louis

The man told police he had been driving on eastbound I-70 at Salisbury Street when a vehicle suddenly pulled in front of him and a passenger began shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were shot early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a local hospital to meet the victims, a 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman. The man told police he had been driving on eastbound I-70 at Salisbury Street when a vehicle suddenly pulled in front of him and a passenger began shooting at his car. The man was shot in the right arm and torso and the woman was shot in the arm and the abdomen

The man drove to the area of Lucas and Hunt and Halls Ferry, where he called 911 and St. Louis County police responded.

Police described the man's condition as stable and the woman's condition as critical but stable.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

