'Pop pop pop' | Driver describes being shot at on I-70 in St. Charles

The driver said the incident started with an argument at a bowling alley. While driving away from the area, someone shot at his car

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A driver says he’s lucky to be alive after a shooting on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning. It’s the latest instance of gunfire on a St. Louis area interstate; this time, the investigation is in St. Charles.

It all started at the St. Charles Lanes bowling alley on First Capitol Drive. A St. Charles police spokesperson said two groups got into an altercation. Police didn’t know whether the fight was verbal or physical. A short time later, there was a shooting reported at I-70 and Fifth Street.

5 On Your Side spoke with the driver who said his car was shot at. He explained what happened between the argument at the bowling alley and the shooting on the interstate.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he left the bowling alley after the altercation and was heading eastbound on I-70 to the nearby casino. He was getting off at the Fifth Street exit when he suddenly heard gunshots.

“Next thing I know, ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop pop,’” he told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist early Thursday.

The man said his car was hit by bullets at least eight times. He was not injured.

“I got lucky,” he said.

The St. Charles police spokesperson said the man pulled into a gas station parking lot off Fifth Street and that someone inside his car was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

It’s unclear if shots were fired from both vehicles or just from one car, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest shooting on I-70 in the St. Louis area recently.

To curb violence on the interstate, St. Louis city police recently asked Missouri State Highway Patrol to help patrol the highway. According to St. Louis police, troopers are helping with enforcement on I-70 Friday through Sunday.