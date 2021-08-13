Suspected intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Webster Groves, police say

The suspect hasn't been identified

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A burglary suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner in Webster Groves early Friday morning.

At around 2:51 a.m., Webster Groves police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Grant Road for a burglary in progress.

Police said a man got into the home through a back door where he was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed with a shotgun. The homeowner reported that they told the suspect to leave the home, but the man didn’t comply and that’s when the homeowner shot the suspect.