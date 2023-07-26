1 injured after armed robbery in Fenton, sheriff's office says

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 636-797-5515.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an alleged armed robbery left one 18-year-old injured in Fenton early Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Corisande Hills Drive for a report of a robbery with a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they found four teenage victims, between the ages of 16 and 18 years old, who told police that they were approached and robbed by multiple suspects. During the incident, at least one of the suspects fired several gunshots at the victims. The suspects got away with at least one of the victim's personal belongings.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the head by a gunshot. He sustained a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital shortly after, police said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are actively following leads in the case, but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

The office said it does not believe this incident was a random act and has found no threat or concern for public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 636-797-5515.

Editor's note: There was a report around 3 p.m. that a vehicle was wanted in connection to the shooting in Fenton. The sheriff's office said this vehicle is not related to the robbery incident and was tied to a separate case in St. Louis County or city.