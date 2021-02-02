Investigators say juvenile admitted to setting fire inside Diergbergs store

The fire was originally classified as suspicious

DES PERES, Mo. — Investigators now know who caused a fire at a local Dierbergs store.

The Des Peres Department of Public Safety said a juvenile admitted to intentionally setting fire to the paper aisle located in the middle of the store.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Dierbergs on Lindemann Road.

After the fire was extinguished that night, investigators classified the fire as suspicious, which led to further investigation by the Des Peres Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau, St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.