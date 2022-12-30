Police investigating 'suspicious package' found at south St. Louis County water pump station

The bomb squad was called to investigate.

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating after a "suspicious package" was found at a south St. Louis County pump station Friday.

The item was found by a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District employee, according to Sean Hadley with MSD.

The station is located in the 4600 block of Meramec Bottom Road just off Interstate 55.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Unit was called to investigate the device.

