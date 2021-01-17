Investigation underway after man found dead in St. Clair County

Anyone with information can call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was found dead in St. Clair County, Illinois on Saturday.

Around 2:45 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a man down on Emerald Mound Road, which is just outside of Lebanon.

A man was found about one mile east of Illinois Route 4 in the lot of the township rock pile.

The sheriff’s department contacted the Major Case Squad to assist in the investigation.

It is believed the man died from an intentional act, police said.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information can call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.