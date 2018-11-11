BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — A suspect is in custody for an early Sunday morning homicide in St. Louis County.

Officers from the Bel-Ridge Police Department initially got a call for a disturbance in the 4000 block of Bel Fore Drive. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man dying from an unknown injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t identified the man but said he appears to be in his 30s or 40s.

A suspect is in custody, police confirmed. The investigation “is very active at this time,” St. Louis County Police added.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

© 2018 KSDK