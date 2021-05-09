Investigators seek 2 persons of interest in Illinois deadly shooting

Police say 46-year-old Florissant man was shot and killed early Sunday after getting out of his car at Motomart in Sauget

SAUGET, Ill — The Sauget Police Department requested activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for a deadly shooting early Sunday at the Motomart gas station and convenience store at 3120 Mississippi Ave.

A man was shot and killed as he was getting out of his car, according to the Sauget police. Officers arrived to the store around 12:30 a.m. to find the victim in the parking lot. Terrell E. Vance, 46, of Florissant was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The Major Case Squad is requesting the public's help in identifying two persons of interest. The photos of the individuals and their vehicles are included:

A male wearing all black clothing with a hood and mask. The black hooded sweatshirt has an unknown logo on the front. He was driving a gray minivan with front driver-side damage, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler. Suspect 2: A male with short black hair, black and yellow jacket with unknown writing. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with black rims.

Investigators who are working the case ask that anyone with information please contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-2681.