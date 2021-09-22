Investigators say there may be more victims of police officer accused of child molestation

The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted the investigation. Now, those investigators say there may be more victims.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol said they are concerned that a St. Louis police officer arrested and charged with child molestation may have had other victims.

On Monday, troopers escorted St. Louis Officer Mark West out of police headquarters in handcuffs. Prosecutors in Ste. Genevieve County charged him with three counts of second-degree child molestation involving a victim younger than 12 years old, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege West molested a child in a swimming pool on August 29, 2021, as well as on several other occasions at a subdivision pool and lake known as the Grayhawk Lake Development where West lives in Ste. Genevieve County between May 1 and September 1, according to the documents.

West knew the victim, and the victim confided the alleged abuse to a parent, according to the documents.

The Missouri Highway Patrol conducted the investigation. Now, those investigators say there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone who may have been victimized by West to call Corporal Jason A. Ashby at 636-300-2800 or send an email to jason.ashby@mshp.dps.mo.gov.

On Monday, the St. Louis Police Department issued a statement confirming West has worked for the department since 1994, and remains employed.

The department would not say whether West has been disciplined because of the arrest, citing a personnel privacy policy.

Prosecutors asked for a $100,000 bail “due to the number and serious nature of the offenses and because the defendant constitutes a threat to the victim and other children he may encounter,” according to the documents.