KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man on a bus from Los Angeles headed for St. Louis was busted with 31 pounds of meth in his luggage, federal prosecutors said.

Cregg L. Matthews, 52, was charged with possessing meth with the intent to distribute Monday in connection with an incident on Saturday.

Court documents said Matthews was on a bus coming from Los Angeles and headed for St. Louis. The bus was stopped at a bus station in Kansas City, Missouri, at around 10:30 Saturday night when a police detective used a drug-sniffing dog to check the luggage under the bus.

Court documents said they found Matthews' luggage had 10 pounds of meth and some marijuana inside. When they searched his luggage on the bus, they found 21 more pounds of meth. He also had drugs in his pocket, police said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.