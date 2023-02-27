ISP asks for public’s help in finding man wanted for Metro East murder

The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Nico Wiley of St. Louis.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is asking for public's help in finding 23-year-old Nico Wiley, of St. Louis, in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to a press release from ISP on Monday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Wiley with first-degree murder on Feb. 7 regarding the death of 37-year-old Bryan Campbell, of St. Louis.

The incident happened on Feb. 4 outside a home in the 600 block of North 22nd Street in East St. Louis.

ISP also asks the public to not approach Wiley because he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or visit their website. Witnesses can provide an anonymous tip.