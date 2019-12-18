JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Warning: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

A former Jefferson County deputy is facing child molestation charges.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Joshua Skaggs of Mineral Point was charged with one count of child molestation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Skaggs turned himself into jail on Wednesday. He was released after posting a $30,000 surety bond.

The charges stem from off-duty incidents from September and July. Skaggs had been a deputy with the sheriff’s office since June 2016 with no previous disciplinary actions prior to his termination, a spokesperson said.

“Upon learning of the allegations on September fifth, we immediately initiated a simultaneous criminal case and an internal investigation by our Office of Professional Standards. As a result of the internal investigation, Skaggs was released from our organization the following day. The more comprehensive criminal review was the result of the professional work by investigators and our department’s computer forensic examiners.” Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

According to court documents, Skaggs touched two young girls without their consent while they were sleeping over the summer.

A 14-year-girl girl told police she woke up to Skaggs touching her bare chest area below her bra. She said her shirt had been pulled over without her knowledge or consent. She also said a light from a cell phone from Skaggs was turned on and he had possibly taken a picture of her while she was being touched.

The second incident occurred with a 13-year-old girl. She said she was spending the night at a home when she was awoken up by Skaggs lifting her pants in what she felt was an attempt to look down her pants. Both victims are not related to Skaggs and said they have known him for about 7 months.

In an interview, Skaggs denied touching the 13-year-old and stated the 14-year-old could have been ‘touched accidentally.’

