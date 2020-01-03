JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident that happened in Jefferson County on Friday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Casteel, 36, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for stabbing a 44-year-old man in the neck at Valle Lake in De Soto.

The incident apparently started when an ATV drove through a neighborhood near Highway V and Roberts Drive for "quite some time," a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A passenger vehicle drove alongside and apparently forced the ATV off the road. There was then a fight and a person from the second vehicle stabbed the driver of the ATV and then fled from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the incident appeared to be isolated.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to a hospital – that person’s vitals were stable, but a condition has not been made available.

Casteel is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

