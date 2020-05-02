JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a taxi driver was stabbed multiple times and carjacked by a passenger in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the taxi picked up a woman on Tesson Ferry in St. Louis County. She asked for a ride to Windermere Drive in Imperial and when they pulled up near the intersection of Windermere and Ferris Court, she stabbed the driver.

The taxi driver got out and she took off in his car.

Jefferson County deputies found the car in south St. Louis County but said the woman remains on the loose.

The condition of the taxi driver has not been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Other local stories

Man shot and killed inside St. Louis apartment building

Belleville man killed in Metro East hit and run

Furious St. Louis-area security guards just want their paychecks