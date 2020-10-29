Suspect charged in Jefferson County bank robbery, chase, kidnapping

Cameron Thomas, 27, faces charges of assault, robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man faces a litany of charges after deputies said he robbed a bank, led deputies on a chase, shot at a deputy, and forced his way into a woman's apartment Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy started chasing Thomas after he robbed the First State Community Bank in Shady Valley Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Deputies chased him into the High Ridge area and used spike strips at two different locations during the chase.

Thomas was forced to ditch his car near the Walden Pond Apartments and ran away, the release said. A deputy ran after him.

As Thomas was running, and with his back turned away from the deputy, he fired a shot over his shoulder.

The deputy fired back. Nobody was struck.

Thomas then entered an apartment building and forced a woman at gunpoint into her home and then barricaded himself inside, the release said.

Deputies, detectives, a canine and SWAT surrounded the apartment complex and began searching the buildings. Negotiators were also called to help.