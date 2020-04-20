HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman and two men are facing charges after deputies said they attempted to burglarize an abandoned property Sunday -- one day after they were released awaiting charges for trying to do the same thing.

Rock Simms, 36, of St. Louis, Arnando Story, 34, of St. Louis and Summer Raymer, 41, of St. Louis were all charged with second-degree burglary and stealing of $750 or more in connection with the weekend incidents.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the first incident happened at around 5:40 Saturday evening. A neighbor said he was watching his neighbor's property on West Four Ridge Road in House Springs when he spotted Simms, Story and Raymer burglarizing the property. He told police he confronted two of them and said he thought one of them fired a shot. The neighbor then went into his home, grabbed his gun and shot back at one of them, saying he feared for his life.

Deputies arrested all three of the suspects Saturday night, and they were released pending charges.

On April 19, the neighbor said Simms, Story and Raymer were back at the property at around 9 a.m. The neighbor said he fired shots at their fleeing vehicle, hitting it at least three times.

When deputies tracked the car down at a gas station, the deputies recognized Simms, Story and Raymer from Saturday's incident.

All three were taken back into custody and are being held without bond.

