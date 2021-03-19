Jefferson County man charged in Capitol riot posted video from inside Capitol on Snapchat

In security images, Reimler also wearing the same teal hat and coat seen in a photo on his Facebook page

WASHINGTON — A Jefferson County man charged with multiple crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol posted videos of himself inside the Capitol on Snapchat, charging documents unsealed Thursday showed.

Nicholas Burton Reimler was arraigned last month and charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry of a restricted government building. Both are misdemeanors.

Reimler is from Cedar Hill, Missouri, which is in Jefferson County.

Investigators said Reimler was in photos posted by the FBI where the bureau asked for tips. On Jan. 10, investigators were tipped off about Reimler's presence at the riot by someone who saw his Snapchat posts from inside the building.

The Snapchat posts in the charging documents showed images of people inside the building that used a "Top of the US Capitol Dome" filter with a caption that read "Lol what's going on". The user name of the Snapchat account matched that of Reimler's Twitter account.

In the days before the riot, Reimler shared posts in support of Donald Trump. On Dec. 30, he posted the former president’s tweet calling on people to go to Washington on Jan. 6.

Charging documents showed a conversation in the comments section of that post in which Reimer said he was driving to Washington for Jan. 6.

Security images from the Capitol showed Reimler inside the building wearing a Trump flag as a cape. In the security images, Reimler was also wearing the same teal hat and coat seen in a photo on his Facebook page. A tipster made the connection to the coat and hat, according to charging documents.