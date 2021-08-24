Jefferson County deputies looking for suspect involved in machete assault, school bus crash

Anyone with information is asked to call 911

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff's deputies in Jefferson County are looking for a suspect they said was involved in an assault with a machete before crashing into a school bus.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, said the suspect is considered dangerous and they are looking in the area of Buckeye Valley Road off Highway MM in House Springs.

Bissell said the suspect was armed with a machete during an assault in the area. While trying to get away from the scene, the suspect crashed into a school bus.

The suspect then ran from that scene and is now on the loose in the area.

No other information about the assault or the crash has been made available.