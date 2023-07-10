Screwdriver attack on sheriff's deputy leads to standoff in Jefferson County

Nicholas and Amanda Davis are charged after Nicholas allegedly attacked a deputy conducting a traffic stop on his property.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman have been charged after a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy was attacked with a screwdriver while conducting a traffic stop.

Nicholas Davis, 47, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Amanda Davis, 45, is charged with fourth-degree assault of a special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, on July 7, a Jefferson County deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of Jones Creek Road, when Nicholas Davis came out of the home threatening the deputy with a screwdriver yelling that he was not allowed to pull someone over on private property.

The deputy told Davis several times to back away, and he refused. The deputy then sprayed Davis with pepper spray as he continued to aggressively approach the deputy with the screwdriver.

The statement said after Davis was sprayed with pepper spray, he began to return to his home when the deputy grabbed his left arm and shoulder in an attempt to arrest him. Davis then swung at the deputy with the screwdriver in his hand and "made contact" with the deputy in the chest using the screwdriver.

The deputy was able to break contact with the screwdriver before telling Davis to drop the screwdriver and get on the ground because he was under arrest.

Davis then dropped the screwdriver and ran toward the front door of his house, the statement said. The deputy chased after him and made contact with Davis at the front door.

As the deputy turned Davis away from the door to apprehend and arrest him, Amanda Davis came out of the home, grabbed the deputy's back and tried to pull him away from Nicholas, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was able to get away from both suspects, and they fled inside the home.

Negotiators, the SWAT Team and Canine Deputies arrived on scene to surround the home and get the suspects to come out of the home.

After nearly five hours, the sheriff's office said Nicholas Davis exited the home while yelling at deputies and refused orders from SWAT deputies to put his hands up and get on the ground. As he continued to advance, a SWAT deputy fired bean bag rounds, striking him three times. Deputies then attempted to arrest him, but he resisted despite warning a police canine would bite him, the sheriff's office said.

The canine then bit Davis' leg, and he was taken into custody. Amanda Davis came outside shortly after and was taken into custody without incident.

Nicholas Davis was checked out on scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital for treatment under a deputy's supervision

Both suspects were then taken into custody. Amanda Davis is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. Nicholas Davis will also be held at the jail without bond once he is released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

