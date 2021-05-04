Man caught walking away from murder scene in Jefferson County charged

Deputies said they saw Ashley Kossuth walking out of a home where a woman was found dead and a man was injured

DITTMER, Mo. — Deputies said they saw a man walking away from a murder scene with blood on his clothes in Jefferson County over the weekend. Now, the suspect is facing charges in the case.

Prosecutors charged Ashley Kossuth, a 36-year-old man from Dittmer, with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

On Sunday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 9300 block of Jones Creek Road in Dittmer after receiving two 911 calls for help from inside a home. When deputies pulled up to the scene, they said they saw Kossuth walking out of the home. He had blood on his clothes and shoes, deputies described. Kossuth was immediately taken into custody.

Inside the home, deputies found a 59-year-old woman clutching a blanket while sitting in a chair. She appeared to have been beaten and died from her injuries at the scene, according to a probable cause statement. The woman's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

A 43-year-old man with similar injuries was found on a couch.

"He was semi-coherent and advised only he heard a noise and the next thing he knew he had been struck with a pan," court documents read.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital “in a semi-conscious state” and wasn't able to be interviewed further about the incident, the probable cause statement indicates. An update on the man’s condition hasn't been released.

The sheriff’s office said both victims lived in the home and were acquainted with Kossuth, but the extent of those relationships isn’t completely clear at this time.

Kossuth is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

“Investigators believe he is responsible for these crimes and there is no further risk to the public,” Sheriff Dave Marshak wrote in Monday’s news release.