Jogger injured in hit-and-run in Jefferson County

Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help to find the driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man jogging in Jefferson County was injured in a hit-and-run last week and police are looking for help to find the driver.

It happened on Sept. 7 at around 2:30 a.m. on Fountain City Road, west of Wagon Wheel Lane, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jacob Shook, 27, was jogging in the westbound lane of Fountain City Road when the vehicle struck him from behind. Shook was thrown off the north side of the road and suffered moderate injuries, according to the report.

The vehicle's driver didn't stop and drove away the scene.

MSHP is looking for a "possible white or light-colored pickup truck" with damage to the front right side or the passenger mirror and passenger side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call MSHP Troop C at 636-300-2800.