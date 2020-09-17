Jefferson County man charged with kidnapping, robbery

The sheriff said Dustin Bequette has also threatened to shoot deputies in the past

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County man is facing charges of robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action after investigators said he tried to steal a man's truck at gunpoint.

Monday morning, a man was leaving his home in House Springs when Dustin Bequette confronted him with a gun and forced him back into his home, according to a probable cause statement.

Bequette demanded the keys to the truck that the man had recently purchased. The man told Bequette that his brother had the keys. Bequette then called a woman, whose voice the man recognized because it was the woman who had sold him the car.

She told Bequette to forget about the victim and get the keys, the statement says. Bequette led the man outside, with the gun pointed to his waistband. When Bequette turned his back, the victim was able to escape. He ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.

Police searched for Bequette but said he may have run into the woods.

The next day, deputies arrested Bequette after he ran away during a traffic stop in the Barnhart area. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.