Jefferson County man charged in Capitol riots, 4th suspect in the St. Louis area

Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, was arraigned Friday afternoon on two misdemeanor charges for the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

ST. LOUIS — A fourth person from the St. Louis area has been charged in the riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nicholas Burton Reimler was arraigned Friday afternoon and made an initial court appearance. He’s charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry of a restricted government building. Both are misdemeanors.

Reimler, 28, is from Cedar Hill, Missouri, which is in Jefferson County.

Reimler is the latest suspect from the St. Louis area to be charged in connection with the riots in Washington, D.C. more than a month ago.

Charges were announced earlier this month against William Merry and Paul Westover.

Westover’s Lake St. Louis home was the scene of an FBI investigation, where agents were seen collecting evidence they said was in connection with the riots. He was identified in a viral video by St. Louis social media users. He was seen inside the Capitol holding up part of a broken sign from House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s office. Westover was wearing a Blues hat in the video.

Westover faces several federal charges:

Obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement officer (aiding and abetting)

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

Merry also was seen in the viral video holding the sign. Court documents include still photos that appear to show Merry holding the sign up and carrying it through a crowd. The documents also reveal he is the maternal uncle of Emily Hernandez, the 21-year-old woman from Sullivan arrested last month for her role in the day's events. She is seen in the photos and video wearing sunglasses.

Merry faces the following charges:

theft of government property

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

disruptive conduct in the Capitol building

Hernandez faces the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Steal, sell, convey or dispose of anything of value in the United States

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Hernandez, Merry and Westover were released and their cases will continue in Washington, D.C. courts.

This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side continues to confirm details.